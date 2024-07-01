Apple Inc. (AAPL) is set to incorporate Apple Intelligence into its Vision Pro headset in the near future, according to Mark Gurman in his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg.The Vision Pro headset will boast substantial memory, enabling on-device Apple Intelligence features, such as notification summaries, advanced writing tools, and an enhanced version of Siri.Apple’s user interface design team is focusing on adapting Apple Intelligence for a mixed-reality environment. They also aim to ensure sufficient cloud-computing resources are available to support these additional devices.Gurman further noted that Apple is rolling out a new “Go Deeper” feature in its in-store demonstrations. This initiative will involve showcasing office functionalities, video streaming, and the new Dual Loop band designed for improved comfort, compared to the Solo Loop band, which some users find less comfortable.Looking ahead, Gurman anticipates that Apple Intelligence will become more integral to Apple’s ecosystem and serve as a foundational element of the company’s operations. He predicts that Apple Intelligence will receive updates more frequently than other services like iCloud, aligning more closely with Apple’s hardware and software release cycles.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com