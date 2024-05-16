Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported improved earnings for the second quarter compared to the same period last year. The company achieved a net income of $1.72 billion, or $2.06 per share, up from $1.57 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the second quarter of the previous year.Excluding certain items, the adjusted earnings for the period were $1.74 billion, or $2.09 per share.Revenue for the quarter saw a slight increase of 0.3%, rising to $6.65 billion from $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year.Here is a summary of Applied Materials Inc.’s earnings (GAAP):- **Earnings (Q2):** $1.72 billion vs. $1.57 billion last year.- **Earnings Per Share (EPS, Q2):** $2.06 vs. $1.86 last year.- **Revenue (Q2):** $6.65 billion vs. $6.63 billion last year.**Guidance for the Next Quarter:**- **EPS:** Expected to be between $1.83 and $2.19.- **Revenue:** Expected to range from $6.61 billion to $6.69 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com