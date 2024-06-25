Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) has announced positive topline pharmacokinetic results from its temperature/pH study of Anaphylm Sublingual Film, a promising candidate for the treatment of severe, life-threatening allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Anaphylm represents the company’s first orally-administered epinephrine prodrug currently under development.”We expect that by the end of the third quarter, we will have completed the necessary adult studies required for a comprehensive NDA (New Drug Application) filing,” stated Daniel Barber, President & Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “Following the receipt of the topline data, we plan to request a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA. Moreover, we aim to initiate a pediatric study for Anaphylm in the fourth quarter of 2024, contingent upon FDA agreement, and file shortly thereafter.”For additional health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com