ArcelorMittal S.A., a leading name in the steel and mining industry, has announced its plans to acquire a 28.4% stake in Vallourec. The transaction, negotiated with the Apollo Global Management Inc. is valued at approximately 955 million euros.The deal is set to conclude in the latter half of the year, subject to meeting all standard closing conditions. ArcelorMittal has further clarified that there are no immediate plans to put forward a tender offer for the remaining shares of Vallourec within the upcoming six months.Post its financial restructuring, Vallourec has Apollo Funds as its biggest equity investor since 2021.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 14 Mln Shares - March 13, 2024
- Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat As Sticky US Inflation Dents Early Rate-cut Hopes - March 13, 2024
- ArcelorMittal To Buy 28.4% Stake In Vallourec From Apollo Funds For About EUR 955 Mln - March 13, 2024