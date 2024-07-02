Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) announced on Tuesday the receipt of an additional $55 million investment from Stellantis N.V. (STLA). This follows the successful achievement of a transition flight test milestone last month.The latest investment is part of the strategic funding agreement between the two companies, building on Stellantis’ open market purchase of 8.3 million Archer shares in March.Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer, remarked, “Together, we’re working to redefine urban transportation, opening new worlds of opportunity for citizens across the globe by providing more efficient access to people, places, and events across the regions they live in.”Additionally, the company revealed that its high-volume manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia, is expected to be completed later this year.As of now, Archer’s stock has risen by 10.56 percent to $3.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com