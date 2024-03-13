The restaurant chain, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), saw its shares plummet over 7 percent this Wednesday morning, amidst its fourth-quarter results announcement. The company’s net income for the fourth quarter remained almost unchanged at $55.78 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with $54.49 million or $0.26 per share from the same quarter of the previous year.The company reported revenues for the quarter of $1.175 billion, a 15.4% increase from $1.019 billion of the previous year’s similar quarter. Currently, ARCO’s share stands at $11.01, having fluctuated between $7.02 and $13.20 over the past year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com