Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) has officially agreed to acquire Ameron Pole Products, LLC from NOV Inc. (NOV) at a cost of $180 million in cash. Ameron specializes in manufacturing premium-quality concrete and steel poles. These poles are used in various infrastructural applications like lighting, traffic control, electric distribution, and small-cell telecommunications. The company operates four strategically located manufacturing facilities in Alabama, California, and Oklahoma.To cover the $180 million acquisition cost, Arcosa plans to use a combination of readily available cash and borrowings from its revolving credit facility.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com