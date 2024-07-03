Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), a biopharmaceutical company in the early commercial stage focused on immuno-dermatology, is approaching a significant regulatory milestone.The company has submitted an application to the FDA seeking approval to expand the use of Roflumilast Cream 0.15% for treating atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and children as young as six years old. Roflumilast Cream is a once-daily, non-steroidal phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor.The FDA is expected to deliver its decision on Roflumilast Cream 0.15% by July 7, 2024.Previously, the FDA approved Roflumilast Cream 0.3% for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in individuals aged 12 and older under the brand name Zoryve in July 2022. The approval was extended to children aged 6 to 11 in October of the following year. Furthermore, in December, Roflumilast topical foam 0.3%, also under the Zoryve brand, received FDA approval for treating seborrheic dermatitis in patients aged 9 and above.In the first quarter of 2024, the Zoryve franchise generated net product revenues of $21.6 million, with $15 million coming from Zoryve Cream 0.3% and $6.5 million from Zoryve topical foam 0.3%. This is a significant increase compared to the $2.8 million net product revenue recorded in the first quarter of 2023.Over the past year, ARQT has traded within a range of $1.76 to $13.17. The stock closed at $9.30 on July 2, 2024, representing a decline of 2.72%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com