Are Bakkt looking to pip CME to the post for Bitcoin options

The Intercontinental Exchange and their flagship Bitcoin product Bakkt are said to be looking to jump in ahead of the CME group to release a Bitcoin options contract. Apparently, It wants to beat its rival CME, which is looking at a 1Q 2020 launch for its own bitcoin option contract. Deribit in Amsterdam already sell Bitcoin […]

