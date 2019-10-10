The Intercontinental Exchange and their flagship Bitcoin product Bakkt are said to be looking to jump in ahead of the CME group to release a Bitcoin options contract. Apparently, It wants to beat its rival CME, which is looking at a 1Q 2020 launch for its own bitcoin option contract. Deribit in Amsterdam already sell Bitcoin […] The post Are Bakkt looking to pip CME to the post for Bitcoin options appeared first on Forex Crunch.
