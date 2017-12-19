ARGENTINA: 12-month Median Inflation Expectation Remains At 20% – Survey

The median annual inflation rate expected by the Argentineans for the next 12 months remained at 20% in December, the same level as in November, according to the Torcuato Di Tella University’s Business School’s Survey of Inflation Expectations.

The average inflation rate expected at the national level rose 4.4 percentage points from the November survey to 29.1%. Both the median and the average expectation remained well above the central bank target of between 12% and 17% for 2017.

