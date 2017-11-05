Argentina returned to the European market with the placement of three bonds denominated in euros, including the first 30-year bond for the country in the common currency, for a total of 2.75 billion euros.
The Argentinean bonds’ maturity ranges from five to 30 years.
The five-year bonds were placed at a 3.375% coupon, totaling 1 billion euros placement was made at a 5.250% coupon, also totaling 1 billion euros 30-year bonds were placed at a 6.250% coupon for 750 million euros.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- ARGENTINA: Former Vice President Arrested For Alleged Embezzlement - November 5, 2017
- ARGENTINA: Country Places 30-year Bonds For 2.75 Billion Euros - November 5, 2017
- ARGENTINA: Economists Expect 21% Annual Inflation By Year-end – Survey - November 5, 2017