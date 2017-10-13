ARGENTINA: Country Should Cut Inflation And Fiscal Deficit – IMF

Argentina’s priority should be to fight inflation and cut its primary deficit by two percentage points by 2018-2019, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a report.

“An even faster reduction could help lower real interest rates while being consistent with the disinflation process, and relieve pressures on the exchange rate, which still appears to be somewhat overvalued in real terms,” said the IMF.

According to the Fund, a lower fiscal deficit would also reduce risks from changes in external financial conditions and the crowding-out effects on private investment.

The IMF believes that “fiscal rebalancing would need to be based on further reductions in the generous and ill-targeted energy subsidies and on a rationalization of spending in many other areas, including wages, goods and services, and discretionary transfers to the private sector and provinces.”

The IMF believes that Argentina will grow 2.5% this year as an economic recovery takes place, boosted by larger public spending and higher private consumption.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com