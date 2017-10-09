ARGENTINA: Country Starts Exporting Poultry Meat To Canada

Argentina will soon begin exporting poultry meat to Canada, after the North American country’s Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has accepted the sanitary requirements for certification of shipments of the product, said the Argentinean Foreign Ministry.

From now on, Argentina will have to send a list of the authorized companies and that they expressed interest in exporting poultry meat to Canada. Then, the CFIA will have four business days to publish on its website the list of companies officially qualified.

Currently, Argentina already exports agroindustrial products to Canada worth US$ 165 million, mainly wines, citrus fruits, pears, apples, blueberries, essential oils and fruit juices.

So far in 2017, Argentina’s food industry has opened 18 new international markets.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com