ARGENTINA: Cristina Kirchner Denies Charges Against Her Related To AMIA Case

Former Argentinean President Cristina Kirchner convened a press conference Thursday afternoon to denounce a controversial lawsuit against her. Surrounded by allied politicians, she said that the ‘treason’ accusation against her is based on “a forged lawsuit on facts that did not exist.”

Earlier in the day, Argentinean judge Claudio Bonadio requested that the Senate strip Kirchner of her parliamentary immunity and arrest her for the alleged cover-up of Iranian citizens suspected of involvement in the bombing of the Argentinean-Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA), which killed 85 people in 1994.

The judge considered it “necessary” to arrest the former President claiming that “her contacts could hinder the case,” and because she is a defendant in another case.

Kirchner was originally accused of covering up terrorism by the late judge Alberto Nisman. The charge came after she signed, as Argentinean President, a bilateral agreement with the Iranian government to establish a truth commission to clarify the facts surrounding the attack.

The judge claimed to have unveiled an alleged conspiracy headed by Kirchner to clear five high-ranking Iranian suspected of masterminding the 1994 bombing.

Nisman mentioned the bilateral agreement signed in 2013 as an evidence of his allegations. In the late judge’s opinion, the agreement was aimed at neutralizing his investigation and the Interpol arrest warrants against the Iranian suspects.

The charges were originally pressed in January 2015, four days before Nisman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in his Buenos Aires apartment. Investigators concluded that Nisman committed suicide.

On Thursday, Kirchner denied that the bilateral agreement with Iran had criminal intentions. She also accused Bonadio of trying to “cause personal and political harm to opponents.”

She recalled that the memorandum signed with Iran during her tenure as president was “an act of foreign policy, not judicial, which was treated by the Argentinean Parliament.”

“All that is happening is nonsense and an excess, has nothing to do with justice and democracy,” Kirchner said. She also accused the current government of enabling Bonadio to make false accusations. President “[Mauricio] Macri is the conductor of the orchestra and Bonadio executes the judicial score.”

