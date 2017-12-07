Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / ARGENTINA: Cristina Kirchner Denies Charges Against Her Related To AMIA Case

ARGENTINA: Cristina Kirchner Denies Charges Against Her Related To AMIA Case

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 5 mins ago

Former Argentinean President Cristina Kirchner convened a press conference Thursday afternoon to denounce a controversial lawsuit against her. Surrounded by allied politicians, she said that the ‘treason’ accusation against her is based on “a forged lawsuit on facts that did not exist.”

Earlier in the day, Argentinean judge Claudio Bonadio requested that the Senate strip Kirchner of her parliamentary immunity and arrest her for the alleged cover-up of Iranian citizens suspected of involvement in the bombing of the Argentinean-Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA), which killed 85 people in 1994.

The judge considered it “necessary” to arrest the former President claiming that “her contacts could hinder the case,” and because she is a defendant in another case.

Kirchner was originally accused of covering up terrorism by the late judge Alberto Nisman. The charge came after she signed, as Argentinean President, a bilateral agreement with the Iranian government to establish a truth commission to clarify the facts surrounding the attack.

The judge claimed to have unveiled an alleged conspiracy headed by Kirchner to clear five high-ranking Iranian suspected of masterminding the 1994 bombing.

Nisman mentioned the bilateral agreement signed in 2013 as an evidence of his allegations. In the late judge’s opinion, the agreement was aimed at neutralizing his investigation and the Interpol arrest warrants against the Iranian suspects.

The charges were originally pressed in January 2015, four days before Nisman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in his Buenos Aires apartment. Investigators concluded that Nisman committed suicide.

On Thursday, Kirchner denied that the bilateral agreement with Iran had criminal intentions. She also accused Bonadio of trying to “cause personal and political harm to opponents.”

She recalled that the memorandum signed with Iran during her tenure as president was “an act of foreign policy, not judicial, which was treated by the Argentinean Parliament.”

“All that is happening is nonsense and an excess, has nothing to do with justice and democracy,” Kirchner said. She also accused the current government of enabling Bonadio to make false accusations. President “[Mauricio] Macri is the conductor of the orchestra and Bonadio executes the judicial score.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.