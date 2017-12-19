ARGENTINA: Despite Clashes, Representatives Approve Pension Reform

After a legislative session that lasted 17 hours and despite protests and clashes outside the Congress, the Argentinean ruling coalition passed the controversial pension reform bill sponsored by the Mauricio Macri’s administration. The legislation was approved in a 127-116 vote. There were two abstentions.

On Monday, the opposition asked several times to suspend the session, but failed to get enough support. Outside the Congress, clashes between demonstrators and security forces left several wounded and more than 60 detained.

The pension reform received a half sanction in the Senate on November 29, in a 43-23 vote. The pension reform approved Tuesday changes the formula to update retirement payments. The new rule states that pension adjustment would track both the inflation rate and the changes of a wage index calculated by the Ministry of Labor. Inflation would have a 70% weight, while the remaining 30% would come from the ministry’s index.

The bill also establishes an optional retirement at age 70 and states that those who retire at minimum wage after more than 30 years contributing to the state pension fund should receive 82% of the monthly minimum wage – or 7,265 pesos (US$ 416.82) currently.

The government claims that the legislation will allow savings of 100 million pesos in its pursuit of reducing the fiscal deficit.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com