ARGENTINA: Former Vice President Arrested For Alleged Embezzlement

Former Argentinean vice president Amado Boudou was arrested in his apartment by order of the judge Ariel Lijo amid embezzlement allegations.

The arrest takes place in the framework of an investigation into three suspected money laundering operations carried out during 2009, when Boudou was Argentina’s Minister of Economy.

Boudou’s partner Jos? Mar?a N??ez Carmona was also arrested, and his former partner Agustina Kampfer was also indicted.

The suspected operations include US$ 80,000 added to his income declaration, an operation by his current partner, and the purchase of an apartment with Agustina Kampfer.

