ARGENTINA: Government Wants To Present Tax Reform To Congress This Year

The Argentinean government intends to present a tax reform bill to Congress before the end of this year, according to Interministerial Secretary Mario Quintana. He added that the reform objective is to reduce the burden of taxes as a way to stimulate the economic growth.

The bill should also cut capital costs and reduce company’s expenses with energy and logistics. Quintana said that “the rules of the game in energy and innovation should change to allow for a virtuous competition” in those sectors.

The secretary also asked business leaders to have patience with the Argentinean reforms, adding that the country wants to open its economy without taking shortcuts.

Quintana also said that Argentina’s biggest challenge was to tackle inflation.

“We had a decline in the GDP and salaries in the first months, but we endured that with bravery. The people understand that process and approve it,” he said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com