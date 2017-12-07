ARGENTINA: Judge Wants Cristina Kirchner Arrested For Alleged AMIA Cover-up

Argentinean judge Claudio Bonadio requested the Senate to strip former President Cristina Kirchner from her parliamentary immunity to arrest her for the alleged cover-up of Iranian citizens suspected of involvement in the bombing of the Argentinean-Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA), which killed 85 people in 1994.

The judge considered “necessary” to arrest the former President claiming that “her contacts could hinder the case,” and because she is a defendant in another case.

Kirchner recently took oath as Senator, after being elected in October’s legislative election. The judge’s request for stripping her of immunity needs to be analyzed by the Senate and must be endorsed by two-thirds of the Senators present to the session.

The acting Senate speaker, Federico Pinedo, posted on his Twitter account that the request for immunity will be analyzed “with seriousness and responsibility.”

Kirchner was accused of covering-up by the late judge Alberto Nisman after signing, as Argentinean President, a bilateral agreement with the Iranian government to establish a truth commission to clarify the facts surrounding the attack.

The judge claimed to have unveiled an alleged conspiracy headed by Cristina to clear five high-ranking Iranian suspected of masterminding the 1994 bombing.

Nisman mentioned the bilateral agreement signed in 2013 as an evidence of his allegations. In the late judge’s opinion, the agreement was aimed at neutralizing his investigation and the Interpol arrest warrants against the Iranian suspects.

The charges were originally pressed in January 2015, four days before Nisman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in his Buenos Aires apartment. Investigators concluded that Nisman committed suicide.

In October, in testimony to Bonadio, Kirchner denied covering up for the Iranians. She called the case an “absurdity” and told Bonadio that she doesn’t expect “any justice coming from you.”

