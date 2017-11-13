ARGENTINA: Macri Sends New Version Of Capital Markets Bill To Congress

Argentina President Mauricio Macri is set to send a bill to the House of Representatives aimed at facilitating access to credit and instruments to promote long-term investments.

The government had already sent a similar bill to Congress last year but was unable to move the project ahead. After the electoral triumph in the October legislative elections, Macri’s administration now intends to pass the reformulated bill before the end of the year.

The government also intends to reinstate mortgage bonds as a new savings instrument, establishing conditions for the creation of closed investment funds, and enabling insurance companies to issue policies adjusted for the inflation rate.

Regarding incentives for financing SMEs, the government aims at creating a legal circuit for companies to discount their electronic invoices.

