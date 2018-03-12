ARGENTINA: Macri Talks To Trump On Steel And Aluminum Duties

Argentinean President Mauricio Macri spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, about the American duties imposed on steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) imports. Currently, Argentinean exports represent 0.6% of steel and 2.3% of aluminum imports in the United States.

According to a statement released by Casa Rosada, Macri expressed to Trump his concern about the potential negative effect of the measures. In response, Trump affirmed his commitment to evaluate Argentina’s exemption from any restrictive measure that affects exports of both products to the United States.

The Trump administration’s decision should exclude some countries, such as Canada and Mexico, pending on the conclusion of the renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

According to the Ministry of Production, the American imports of the Argentinean “items do not cause or contribute to the distortions that affect the world markets and the U.S.”

