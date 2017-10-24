ARGENTINA: Merval Climbs 0.87% And Breaks 28,000-point Barrier

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, rose 0.87% Tuesday, breaking the 28,000-point barrier for the first time following the ruling coalition’s

victory in Sunday’s legislative elections and good indicators. The Merval closed at 28,026.20 points.

Analysts explained that despite the fact that Cambiemos’ coalition electoral triumph was discounted, the difference in Buenos Aires province against the former President Cristina Kirchner pushed the markets.

Gas shares rose after the national government officially called for public hearings for the tariff adjustment of Gas Natural BAN, Metrogas, Gas Transporter Norte (TGN), Litoral Gas, Gas NEA, and Redengas.

In the indicators side, Argentina’s trade balance recorded a US$ 765 million deficit in September, and the country’s economy grew by 4.3% in August 2017 compared to the same month of the previous year, said the country’s statistics office.

