ARGENTINA: Merval Falls 1.41% Amid Profit-taking

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, fell 1.41% Wednesday, closing at 26,246.59 points while investors move ahead with a profit-taking movement. The Argentinean market players are taking for granted that candidates supported by Mauricio Macri’s administration will win next Sunday’s legislative.

“The local market had a negative day, in which profit-taking sales did not find a comfortable way out. In the absence of sustained demand, prices fall,” said Oscar Campos, an analyst at Intervalores.

The shares of TGN (-3.91%), Boldt (-3.89%), Holcim (-3.89%), and Mirgor (-3.73%) fell, while Agrometal (+3.25%) and Telecom (+0.45%) rose.

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar rose 0.11%, closing at 17.35 Argentinean pesos, remaining almost stable a few days before Sunday’s legislative elections.

According to Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores, “the U.S. currency spent most of the day very lateralized and with little margin of fluctuation.”

