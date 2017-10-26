ARGENTINA: Merval Falls Amid Caution And Low Trading Volume

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, closed with a slight decrease of 0.12% Thursday to 27,844.21 points, reversing earlier gains in energy and gas stocks after the announcement of new audiences to discuss tariffs increase.

“The local square operated selectively and with some caution, as trading volume fell significantly,” said Oscar Campos, an analyst at Intervalores. On Wednesday, the Argentinean stock market had gone down by a profit-taking movement after the surprising raise of the interest rate by the central bank.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, closed the session with a strong rise (+0.97%), at 17.66 Argentinean, to the highest value since the legislative primaries in August.

“The dollar rise surprised the traders since no one expected a tremendous increase because with the rise of the interest rate made by the central bank, greater flow of supply was expected,” said Fernando Izzo, an analyst at ABC Mercado de Cambios.

