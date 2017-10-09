ARGENTINA: Merval Falls Slightly On Volatile Session

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, fell 0.11%, closing at 26,765.98 points Monday in a volatile trading session while market players wait for a profit-taking movement after the historical levels hit in the last two weeks.

Eduardo Fern?ndez, an analyst at Rava Burs?til, said that the leading shares fell “as if wanting to take a break after the strong gains accumulated in the last 30 days.”

According to him, this movement occurs because “investors do not seem to want to take on new positions in risk assets” less than two weeks before legislative elections.

Also, investors are awaiting the release of economic indicators, such as the Argentinean CPI for September, expected on Thursday, and the central bank’s decision on the basic interest rate, to be announced Tuesday.

The shares of Mirgor (+4.21%), Agrometal (+3.79%), Central Puerto (+3.09%), and Distribuidora de Gas (+2.31%) rose, while Costanera (-2,25%), Edenor (-2.02%), Macro (-1.91%), and Galicia (-1.81%) fell.

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar closed up 0.28%, at 17.46 Argentinean pesos, amid low trading volume due to a holiday in the United States.

