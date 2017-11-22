Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / ARGENTINA: Merval Gives Up Earlier Gains But Ends Session With Slight Rise

ARGENTINA: Merval Gives Up Earlier Gains But Ends Session With Slight Rise

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, rose 0.22% to close at 27,327.38 points Wednesday, giving up earlier gains amid a volatile session.

Banco Macro’s shares rose 0.57% after its board of directors accepted the leave request presented by its president, Jorge Horacio Brito. He left due to his involvement in a money laundering investigation known as the Ciccone case.

“Regarding the financial sector, we observed a migration from Macro to Galicia. Although in the short term the noise of the Ciccone case can dominate the scene, we maintain our position on Macro’s fundamentals,” said analysts at Cohen brokerage.

YPF rose 0.03% reporting that it reached its highest level to date of shale gas production in Neuqu?n’s Vaca Muerta field.

The shares of Pampa (+2.97%), Distribuidora de Gas (+2.24%), Aluar (+1.85%), Siderar (+1.82%), and Cresud (+1.65%) also rose, while Costanera (-3.33%), Agrometal (-3.29%), Boldt (-2.45%), and Franc?s (-2.19%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar fell 0.34%, closing at 17.43 Argentinean pesos.

“Both banks and investors are putting the pesos they obtain in different more profitable assets, with interest rates that exceed the 28% annual nominal rate,” noted Fernando Izzo, an analyst at ABC Mercado de Cambios.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.