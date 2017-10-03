ARGENTINA: Merval Remains Bullish And Breaking Records

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, remained on the rise Tuesday, increasing by 1.25% and renewing its closing record, reaching 26,681.87 points. Merval’s bullish rally was boosted by the good prospects for the officialism in the legislative elections scheduled for October 22.

“The local stock market today added its thirteenth consecutive rise. The Merval is renewing its highs day after day,” said Viviana Bonifati, an analyst at Intervalores. “We should highlight the excellent performance of Comercial del Plata, accompanied by an excellent turnover.”

Petrobras’ shares traded in Buenos Aires climbed 5.22% after reports that the company could be privatized in the future and the Santander’s recommendation to buy the company’s papers.

The shares of PGR (-3.43%), Central Puerto (-1.99%), and San Miguel (-1.24%) fell, while Distribuidora de Gas (+7.49%), Comercial del Plata (+6.42%), Petrobras (+5,22%), and Costanera (+3.22%) rose.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed up 0.05%, at 17.41 Argentinean pesos, after a session in which greenback supply was present in the second tranche of the day, adjusting prices at the same level as Monday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com