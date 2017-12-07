ARGENTINA: Merval Rises In The Day, But Loses In The Week

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, rose 1.48% Thursday, closing at 26,864.04 points in the last round of a shortened week due to a local holiday. In the week, the Merval lost 0.28%.

Adr?an Mayoral, an analyst at Mayoral Burs?til, said that the stock market is treading water since the end of November, right after an upward trend related to the Congressional elections. He warned that this pause of the stock market, amid low volumes and thin trade, should be corrected within the next few weeks so as not to deepen the Merval’s fall.

In Thursday’s session, Holcim (+5.11%) reported that as of December 14, 2017, the advance cash dividend should be made available for a total of 725,237,211 pesos, or 206% of the company’s spread capital.

The shares of Edenor (+5.60%), Comercial del Plata (+5.39%), Holcim (+5.11%), and Aluar (+3.93%) rose, while Petrobras (-1.40%), Distribuidora de Gas (-1.39%), and PGR (-1%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed up 0.14%, at Argentinean 17.28 pesos, in the last round of the week.

“The shortened week for the holiday of tomorrow ended with a gentle recomposition of the foreign exchange rate after four consecutive weeks falling,” said Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores.

