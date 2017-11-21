ARGENTINA: Navy Still Has No Clue On Missing Submarine's Location

Despite the efforts in the search operations for the submarine ARA San Juan, which disappeared from the radars last Wednesday, there are still no indications on the vessel’s location, said the Argentinean Navy spokesman, Captain Enrique Balbi.

The situation is critical, given that the authorities estimate that if the submarine remains at the bottom of the sea, the crew of 44 sailors, officers, and non-commissioned officers would have oxygen for only 24 more hours.

“We still do not have contact with them. The alternative is to try to locate it either visually or with radar detection,” said the spokesman.

The search was impaired by strong winds and waves up to 6 meters high in the area where the submarine was when missed contact last week. Balbi noted that weather conditions are expected to improve, which would favor the search for the vessel.

The search operation continues, the Navy reported, with 24-hour aerial exploration effort and, as the weather improves, its ships will be able to conduct an active maritime patrol.

