ARGENTINA: OECD Adds Country As Adherent To Good Statistical Practices

The director of the Argentinean National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), Jorge Todesca, confirmed that the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) incorporated to Argentina as “adherent” to its recommendations of good statistical practices.

The notification was made by the OECD Secretary-General, ?ngel Gurr?a, after approval by the Executive Board of the organization, which “welcomes the adhesion of our country to the recommendations and commits its support and follow-up to the achievement of a high-quality, institutionally sound and independent statistical system,” Todesca said.

This process is intended to ensure that Argentina’s official statistics system is in line with OECD standards, within the framework of the country’s access to the organization, said Indec.

