ARGENTINA: Rating Upgrade Reflects Reforms, Economic Improvement – Moody's

Moody’s recent rating upgrade of Argentina, to B2 from B3, reflects the Mauricio Macri administration progress in critical reforms aiming at reducing long-standing distortions in the country’s economy and improving the economic outlook, said the credit risk rating agency in a report.

The government has been trying to implement a set of reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy and reducing the fiscal deficit in the coming years.

Moody’s Investors Service forecasts that positive economic trends will continue and deepen in 2018 and 2019, which will give greater support to the government’s economic agenda.

Also, Moody’s raised the ratings of 18 financial institutions, indicating the improvement of the country’s operating environment, as well as higher growth and an improved inflation forecast. It also raised the ratings of 12 Argentinean non-financial corporations, and the ratings of 12 Argentinean regional governments, reflecting their strong macroeconomic and financial link with the federal government.

