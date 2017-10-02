ARGENTINA: Retail Sales Fell 0.1% In September – Came

Argentina’s retail sales fell 0.1% in September compared to the same month in 2016, according to data released by the Argentinean Confederation of Medium Enterprises (Came).

In the first nine months of 2017, sales at constant prices accumulated an annual decrease of 2.3%. On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.9% in September.

“September is always something below, since it has one day less,” Came said. “The shops continued their discount policies, activating promotions through social networks, giving credit facilities. And while that helped to improve consumption, sales results are still very different.”

The sectors with the highest annual variation rate in the month were toy stores and bookstores (+1.2%), construction materials (+2.7%) and sports and recreation articles (+1.9%). Meanwhile, online sales grew 2.9% compared to September last year.

