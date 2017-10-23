Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / ARGENTINA: Ruling Coalition Wins Election, Expands Presence In Congress

ARGENTINA: Ruling Coalition Wins Election, Expands Presence In Congress

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The ruling coalition Cambiemos won the legislative elections held Sunday in Argentina, with 40 percent of support nationwide, defeating Unidad Ciudadana, from former president Cristina Kirchner, which consolidated its image as the main opposition bloc.

Cambiemos won in the five larger electoral districts of Argentina and expanded its presence in the Argentinean Congress.

In the Buenos Aires province, where the race was particularly tight due to a technical tie in the primaries, both Esteban Bullrich from Cambiemos, and Kirchner were elected.

However, Bullrich amassed 42.18% of the votes, while the former Argentinean president reached 36.25% in the dispute. Likewise, in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, the ruling coalition managed to impose itself by getting 50.93% of the votes, compared to 21.74% for the opposition.

The results were in line with market expectations, even after recent doubts emerged when the appearance of a body floating in the Chubut river was seen as a threat to the government performance in the polls.

The body was found in the same region where searches for the 28-year old backpacker Santiago Maldonado were being conducted.

Maldonado is missing since August 1 and disappeared shortly after surrendering and being arrested by the Gendarmerie during the border guards repression to a Mapuche demonstration over the claim of Indian ancestral lands in the province of Chubut, in Southern Argentina.

The body found in the Chubut river this week was not identified yet but was enough to trigger social and political turmoil amid the electoral campaign and led opinion polls to raise the possibility of a technical tie in the dispute between Bullrich and Kirchner.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.