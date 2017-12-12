ARGENTINA: Tax Reform Is Essential To Boost Job Creation, Says Minister

The tax system reform in Argentina is essential because the current framework is “inequitable,” limiting job creation and preventing development, said Nicol?s Dujovne, the country’s Finance Minister, in a speech at the National Congress to provide details on the 2018 Budget and the tax reform bill.

The Argentinean House Budget Committee began the analysis of the tax and pension reforms sponsored by Mauricio Macri’s administration on Tuesday.

“We have to move towards an equitable system and generate quality employment, because only by generating quality employment we increase real wages, prosperity, and we can continue the task of lowering poverty, which is the ultimate goal of this administration,” he said.

The official also stressed that Argentina currently holds a record level of distortionary taxes “that prevents us from competing on an equal footing with the rest of the countries of the world” while adding that “we have accumulated taxes that do not exist in other countries, as the tax on debits and credits.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com