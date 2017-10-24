ARGENTINA: Trade Balance Posts US$ 765 Million Deficit In September

Argentina’s trade balance recorded a US$ 765 million deficit in September, said the country’s statistics office. A year earlier, the Argentinean trade balance recorded a US$ 242 million surplus.

On an annual comparison, exports rose 3.1% in September, totaling US$ 5,198 million, while imports grew 24.2%, reaching US$ 5,963 million.

So far this year, the trade balance accumulates a deficit of US$ 5.2 billion. The total exported reached US$ 43.99 billion, while imports totaled US$ 49.19 billion.

