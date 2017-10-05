ARGENTINA: Vehicle Output Increases 10.2% In September

Argentina’s vehicle production grew 10.2% in September compared to the same period in 2016, totaling 46,961 units (cars and utilities). On a monthly basis, production grew by 3.8%, said the Argentinean Association of Automotive Factories (ADEFA).

“September confirms a positive trend that we have been marking,” said Joachim Maier, ADEFA’s chairman. “In the end, the sector recorded its fifth consecutive month of growth regarding vehicle production and exports.”

Year-to-date, the sector produced 349,796 units, a 0.5% growth when compared to the same period of the previous year. Regarding exports, automotive terminals exported 20,561 vehicles in September, a 16.9% increase compared to the volume exported the previous month, and a 16.4% rise when compared to the 17,658 units exported in September 2016.

