ARGENTINA: Vehicle Production Rises 3.1% On Month In November

Vehicle production in Argentina hit 45,228 units in November, 3.1% more than in October, but 3.7% less than in the same month last year, said the country’s Association of Automotive Manufacturers (ADEFA).

The sector exported 19,122 vehicles – 9.7% less than in the previous month, and 11.2% below the volume recorded in the same month of 2016.

In wholesale sales, the sector sold 78,631 units, a volume that was 5.7% over the previous month’s record, and 26% higher compared to November last year.

Year-to-date, the automotive sector produced 438,878 units, 1.4% more than in the same period of the previous year.

