Argentina’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has faced a decline as the latest data reveals a contraction of 1.6%. This figure marks a significant downturn from the previous indicator, which had shown growth at 5.2%. The updated data, released on 20 March 2024, underscores the challenges faced by the Argentine economy. This contrasting performance not only reflects the existing economic volatility but also raises concerns about the country’s future growth prospects. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation to assess the impact of this setback on Argentina’s overall economic stability and potential recovery measures moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com