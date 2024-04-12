In March 2024, Argentina’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased to 11%, down from the previous month’s figure of 13.2% in February 2024. The data, which was updated on 12 April 2024, shows a positive trend in the country’s inflation rate. The month-over-month comparison indicates a significant improvement in the CPI, reflecting a decrease in the cost of goods and services for consumers in Argentina.This decline in the CPI is encouraging news for the country as it indicates a potential stabilization of prices in the economy. The government’s efforts to control inflation seem to be yielding results, providing some relief to the Argentine population. As the country continues to monitor and manage its economic indicators, the decrease in the CPI in March 2024 is a positive development that sets a promising trajectory for the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com