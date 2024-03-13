Argentina’s consumer sentiment experienced a slight decrease in March, according to the Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI). The index dropped from 41.61 in February 2024 to 40.79 in March 2024. The data was updated on March 13, 2024, showing a month-over-month comparison that reflects a decrease in consumer confidence during this period.The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI provides valuable insights into consumer attitudes and expectations regarding the economy, personal finance, inflation, unemployment, and other factors influencing consumer sentiment. This slight decline in consumer confidence in Argentina could have various implications for the country’s economic outlook and consumer behavior in the coming months. Experts will be closely monitoring these trends to assess the potential impact on the overall economy and financial markets in Argentina.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com