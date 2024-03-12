Argentina’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 has shown a significant decrease, dropping to 13.2% from its previous level of 20.6% in January 2024. The latest data update on March 12, 2024, revealed this notable shift in the country’s inflation rate. This change represents a month-over-month comparison, showcasing an improvement in the inflationary pressures within the Argentine economy.The declining CPI figure indicates a positive development in controlling inflation in Argentina, offering some relief to consumers and businesses grappling with rising prices. The government’s efforts to address economic challenges seem to be making an impact, reflected in the decreasing CPI numbers. As the country continues to monitor and manage its economic indicators, the lowering inflation rate sets a promising trajectory for Argentina’s financial stability and growth moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com