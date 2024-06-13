In a surprising turn of events, Argentina’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has significantly dropped to 4.3% in May 2024. This marks a substantial decrease from the previous month’s CPI of 9.2%, recorded in April 2024. The updated data were released on June 13, 2024, showing a promising decrease in inflationary pressures.The May CPI figure represents a month-over-month comparison, highlighting a dramatic reduction in inflation rates. In contrast, April’s CPI was a comparison between its figure and the previous month, which pointed to a more substantial hike. This sharp decline in May may signal the effectiveness of recent policy measures aimed at curbing inflation or a positive change in economic conditions.Economists and market watchers are evaluating the underlying reasons for this decrease, as it could have widespread implications for the Argentine economy. The drop to 4.3% CPI might provide relief to consumers and businesses grappling with high costs, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise challenging economic landscape. Stay tuned for further analysis and the potential impact of this unexpected decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com