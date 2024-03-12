Argentina’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 has shown a notable decrease in the inflation rate as compared to the previous month. The latest data update on March 12, 2024, reveals that the CPI reached 13.2% in February, down from 20.6% recorded in January 2024. The comparison, which is month-over-month, indicates a positive trend in curbing inflation within the country.This decline in the CPI suggests that efforts to stabilize prices and control inflation in Argentina may be yielding positive results. It is a promising sign for the country’s economic outlook and could indicate potential improvements in overall economic stability. As policymakers continue to monitor and address inflationary pressures, the latest CPI figures provide a glimmer of hope for the Argentine economy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com