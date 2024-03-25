Argentina’s latest economic data reveals a positive change in the country’s current account during the fourth quarter of 2023. According to the updated figures released on March 25, 2024, the previous indicator for the current account stood at -6.103 billion USD in the third quarter of 2023. However, the most recent data shows a significant improvement, with the current indicator decreasing to -3.42 billion USD in the fourth quarter of the same year. This improvement suggests a narrowing deficit in Argentina’s current account balance, indicating potential positive developments in the country’s international trade and financial transactions during the specified period. As the nation continues to navigate economic challenges, this positive trend in the current account is a promising signal for Argentina’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com