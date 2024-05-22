In a dramatic turn of events, Argentina’s economic activity has experienced a significant slump, plunging to -8.4% in March 2024. This alarming figure marks a substantial decline from the already concerning -3.2% recorded in February 2024, as per the latest data updated on 22 May 2024. The figures are interpreted on a year-over-year comparison basis, indicating a worsening economic landscape.The -8.4% decrease in March denotes a more grievous contraction compared to the same period last year, suggesting that the economic woes of Argentina are deepening. This stark contrast with February’s indicator of -3.2% highlights an accelerating decline, raising alarms among economists and policymakers.The persistent negative trend paints a challenging picture for Argentina’s economy, which continues to grapple with economic instability. As the nation heads into the future, the critical question remains: what measures will be implemented to halt the economic free fall and reignite growth?The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com