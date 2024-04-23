Argentina’s economic activity showed signs of improvement in February 2024 compared to the previous month. According to the latest data updated on April 23, 2024, the current indicator for February reached -3.2%, an improvement from the previous indicator in January 2024, which was at -4.3%.The comparison, done on a Year-over-Year basis, indicates that despite the challenges faced by the Argentine economy, there has been a slight improvement in economic activity. This improvement could be seen as a positive sign for the country’s economic recovery efforts. As Argentina continues to navigate through economic uncertainties, monitoring these indicators provides valuable insights into the country’s economic performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com