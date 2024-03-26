According to the latest data released on March 26, 2024, Argentina’s economic activity in January 2024 showed a slight improvement compared to the previous month. In December 2023, the economic indicator stopped at -4.5%, and by January 2024, it had improved to -4.3%. The comparison is made on a year-over-year basis, indicating that while the economy is still facing challenges, there has been a small positive trend in economic activity in Argentina.The data provides some hope for the Argentine economy, showing a slight uptick despite the ongoing economic challenges the country is facing. It will be essential to monitor future data releases to see if this trend continues and if further improvements can be sustained in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com