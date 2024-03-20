Argentina’s economy faced another setback as the latest data revealed a deeper contraction in the GDP during the fourth quarter of 2023. According to the updated figures released on 20th March 2024, the country’s GDP indicator dropped to -1.4%, down from -0.8% in the third quarter of 2023.The Year-over-Year comparison reflects the challenging economic conditions Argentina is currently navigating. The decline in GDP highlights ongoing struggles faced by the country, impacting various sectors of the economy. With the negative trajectory in GDP, policymakers and economists continue to monitor the situation closely to implement potential strategies to stabilize the economy and foster growth in the upcoming periods. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly observing how Argentina addresses these economic challenges in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com