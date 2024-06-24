Argentina’s economic challenges deepened as the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plummeted by 5.1% in the latest data update on June 24, 2024. This marks a significant decline from the previous recorded GDP contraction of -1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.The year-over-year comparison indicates that the Argentinian economy has worsened over the past several months. While the previous indicator (-1.4%) reflected a contracting economy when compared to the same quarter a year ago, the latest -5.1% drop showcases a more severe economic downturn when compared to the same month last year.These figures underscore the increasing economic pressures faced by Argentina, as the nation grapples with a series of fiscal and economic hurdles. Economists and policymakers are now closely monitoring the situation, seeking strategies to mitigate the negative trends and foster sustainable economic growth. The continuing decline in GDP could have far-reaching impacts on various sectors and the overall financial health of the nation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com