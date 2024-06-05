In recent economic developments, Argentina’s industrial production displayed a notable recovery in April 2024. After a severe contraction observed in March, where the industrial output reached -21.2% year-over-year, April showed a marked improvement, bringing the indicator up to -16.6%.The latest figures, updated on June 5, 2024, offer a glimmer of hope for Argentina’s industrial sector. Although still in negative territory, the upward movement suggests a potential stabilizing of the sector, which has been grappling with numerous challenges.The recovery from March’s significant downturn indicates progress within the industrial landscape. As Argentina continues to navigate economic hurdles, these latest numbers provide a cautious yet positive outlook for the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com