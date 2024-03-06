In January 2024, Argentina’s industrial production showed a slight improvement compared to the previous month. The current indicator for industrial production reached -12.4%, a slight increase from the previous month’s figure of -12.8% in December 2023. This data was updated on 06 March 2024, indicating a year-over-year comparison of the change in industrial production.While the improvement is marginal, any positive change in the industrial sector is welcomed news for Argentina’s economy, which has been facing challenges in recent years. The year-over-year comparison provides valuable insights into the performance of the industrial sector, highlighting the need for continuous monitoring and strategic interventions to support economic growth. As the country navigates through economic uncertainties, monitoring key indicators like industrial production remains crucial for policymakers and investors alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com